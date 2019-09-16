Ghanaian wunder-kid Arvin Appiah set to re-unite with Aitor Karanka at Almeria

Ghanaian teenage sensation Arvin Appiah could reunite with former manager Aitor Karanka at Spanish Segunda Division side Almeria.

The Rojiblancos paid £8 million to sign the teenager from English Championship side Nottingham Forest this summer.

According to reports, the club are looking to bring Karanka to the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos.

The former Middlesbrough and Real Madrid coach has been out of work since being fired by Nottingham Forest in January but the lure of coaching Appiah again could see him join the club.

It was Karanka who handed Appiah his debut at Nottingham Forest.