Ghanaian wunder-kid John Yeboah grabs debut league goal for VVV Venlo in victory against Groningen

Ghanaian youngster John Yeboah was on target for VVV Venlo in their 2-1 win over FC Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday afternoon.

Yeboah opened the scoring for the Yellow and Black lads with a simple finish in the 12th minute.

The visitors however fought back to pull level the score line through Ajdin Hrustic on the stroke of half time.

But Evert Linthorst’s 84th minute cracker won the encounter 2-1 for Venlo.

Yeboah joined the club on a season-long loan deal this summer from German giants VfL Wolfsburg.

The 19-year-old was substituted in the 89th minute of the game.

Meanwhile, Yeboah’s compatriot and teammate Jonathan Opoku missed the match due to injury.