Ghanaian striker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim found the back of the net for Hong Kong Rangers in their 4-4 draw with Kitchee in the Sapling Cup.

Kitchee opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Hong Kong international Chun-Him Yuen, but Hong Kong international Hoi-Chun Leung levelled the score for the home side in the 13th minute.

Ibrahim then stepped up to score from the penalty spot in the 26th minute, giving Hong Kong Rangers a 2-1 lead.

However, Kitchee fought back to equalise in the 48th minute through Hong Kong international Chin-Lung Cheng. Cheng then went on to score his team's third goal in the 69th minute, putting Kitchee in the lead.

With the clock ticking down, 17-year-old Hong Kong international Yeung Cheuk Kwan scored Kitchee's fourth goal in the 82nd minute. But Hong Kong Rangers refused to give up, with Chiu Ching Yu Sergio and Yumemi Kanda scoring their team's third and fourth goals in added time.

Ibrahim's goal was his 12th of the season in all competitions, and he has also provided one assist for his team.

The striker has been in impressive form for Hong Kong Rangers this season, and his contributions have helped his team secure several crucial victories.