Ghanaian striker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim continued his impressive form for Hong Kong Rangers, scoring a goal in their 4-3 away victory against Lee Man Warriors in the Sapling Cup.

Nassam played the full 90 minutes, helping his team secure a hard-fought win against their rivals.

The 26-year-old has now scored 11 goals and provided one assist in all competitions for Hong Kong Rangers this season.

Hong Kong Rangers took the lead in the 36th minute through Japanese international Yumemi Kanda, but Paulinho Simionato equalised for the home side from the penalty spot in the 38th minute. Loong Tsz Hin restored the visitor's lead in the 39th minute, making it 2-1.

After the break, Gil Martins equalized for Lee Man Warriors in the 54th minute, but Nassam responded with a goal in the 57th minute to put Hong Kong Rangers back in front. Fernando Lopes added a fourth goal for the visitors in the 63rd minute.

Despite playing with 10 men for the remainder of the game after Kwan-Lee Lo's dismissal in the 84th minute, Hong Kong Rangers managed to hold on for the win. Paulinho Simionato scored a late consolation goal for Lee Man Warriors in the 85th minute.

With this victory, Hong Kong Rangers continue their good run in the Sapling Cup, solidifying their position in the table.

Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim's impressive performance has been a key factor in the team's success, and he continues to prove himself as a valuable asset for the club.