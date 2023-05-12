Ghanaian young defender Jarell Quansah signs fresh Liverpool contract

England-born Ghanaian youngster Jarell Amorin Quansah has earned himself a new contract at Premier League club Liverpool FC after an outstanding 2022-23 campaign.

The 20-year-old defender has extended a stay at the Reds that dates back to the age of five.

Quansah is a Liverpool academy graduate who has progressed through the age groups, Quansah captained the club’s U18s to the FA Youth Cup final in 2021.

He was also the captain for the U19 and U21 squads.

He spent the second half of this season on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers, making 16 appearances.

Before his loan at Rovers, the highly talented footballer played two games in the Carabao Cup for the Liverpool first team.

He also made five appearances and scored once and assisted twice in the UEFA Youth League and played 11 matches, and scored once in the Premier League Two.

Quansah’s new contract caps a successful week for the central defender as he was called up on Thursday for the England squad for the upcoming U20 World Cup in Argentina.

The centre-back will be hoping to follow up on international success with England’s U19s last summer when he collected a winner’s medal in the European Championship, scoring a crucial goal in the semi-final.