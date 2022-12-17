Ghanaian young forward Haqi Osman nets 5th goal of the season in Yeni Malatyaspor win

Ghanaian youngster Haqi Osman registered his fifth goal of the season in the Turkish 1. Lig on Saturday afternoon when Yeni Malatyaspor pipped Keciorengucu.

Osman's early strike was the difference of the Round 18 fixture as Malatyaspor claimed a 1-0 victory over Keciorengucu at the Yeni Malatya Stadium.

The 20-year-old scored the only goal of the match as early as the first minute after he was assisted by Turkish midfielder Cengizhan Akgun.

Osman was replaced in the game in the 76th minute when Taha Gur took his place.

Ghanaian duo defender Philip Awuku and midfielder Godfred Donsah also featured in the match for Malatyaspor.

Awuku was sent off in stoppage time while Donsah lasted the entire duration of the match.

Malatyaspor move up one place on the league standings and are now one point adrift of the safe places.

Osman has now scored five goals and provided one assist in ten appearances in the Turkish second-tier this campaign.