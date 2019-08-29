Ghanaian youngster Abdallah Basit close to Benevento move

Ghanaian youngster Abdallah Basit is close to joining Italian serie B side Benevento Calcio from Arezzo.

The 19-year old has been in negotiations with the former serie A side, with the two parties close to concluding agreement for his move.

Benevento are looking to strengthen their squad ahead for the season with Basit among the listed players to join the club before the transfer window ends.

Abdallah Basit has impressed during his spell at Serie C side Arezzo.

The Ghanaian, formerly of Carpi and Napoli has been described as one of the exciting midfielders.

He played 15 matches and scored one goal for Arezzo in the 2018-19 season.