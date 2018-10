Ghanaian midfielder Abdallah Basit could face a spell on the sidelines after picking an injury during SS Arezzo. The Arezzo Sports Club announced ahead of their trip to Olbia FC that Abdallah Basit has suffered a muscle injury.

The 19-year-old underwent medical examination to determine the extent of the injury but the result is yet to be disclosed.

Arezzo were unable to pick maximum points from the match as they played out a goalless draw.