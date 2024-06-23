Ghanaian youngster Abraham Baffour meets Brazil legend and new Fluminense teammate Thiago Silva

Ghanaian youngster Abraham Baffour finally met his idol Thiago Silva while training with the first team of Brazilian outfit Fluminense.

The 19-year-old plies his trade in the South American country with Fluminense's U20 team, having joined the club in October 2023.

The winger is hoping to break into the first team ahead of the 2024/25 season despite being left with just a month on his previous contract.

Following his stellar displays with the youth team, he joined the first team for training where he met the former AC Milan, PSG and Chelsea defender.

Silva returned to Brazil at the end of last season to rejoin his boyhood club after an illustrious career in Europe, where he won multiple titles including the 2021 UEFA Champions League with Chelsea.

He is expected to play an inspiring and leading role at the Brazilian outfit for the upcoming campaign.