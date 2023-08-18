Ghanaian youngster Alex Sarfo completes loan move to Cypriot club AEZ Zakakiou

Ghanaian midfielder Alex Opoku Sarfo has completed a loan move from Aris Limassol to AEZ Zakakiou ahead of the new season.

The young midfielder is set to embark on a new chapter with the Cypriot side having joined Aris Limassol a few months earlier.

The former Benab FC player, Alex Opoku Sarfo achieved a remarkable feat by winning the league championship in Cyprus with Aris Limassol marking a huge achievement for the team.

Benab FC confirmed the transfer of their former player on Twitter while wishing him the best.

"Our esteemed former midfielder, Alex Sarfo, who recently joined Cyprus Champions Aris Limassol earlier this year, has now been loaned to AEZ Zakakiou until the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

We wish you all the best, Alex"

However, he joins AEZ Zakakiou to seek playing time for the new season.

The 18-year-old is expected to return after the end of the season and fight his way into the first team as Aris Limassol values him as a youngster with huge potential who would reach higher heights with time.

The versatile midfielder has participated in the 2022 Maurice Revello U-20 tournament in France as a member of the Black Satellites squad.