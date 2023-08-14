Ghanaian youngster Amankwah Forson debut league goal for Red Bull Salzburg in victory over Austria Wien

Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Amankwah Forson has netted his first league goal for Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg in their victory over Austria Wien in the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring for the Austrian champions in the second half following a swift move which ended with the Ghanaian latching onto a cross from Mads Bidstrup.

The former WAFA player lasted 84 minutes and was replaced by Oscar Gloukh as Red Bull Salzburg secured a 2-0 win at the Red Bull Arena.

Karim Konate scored late in injury time to ensure Red Bull maintained their place on top of the table, with three wins in three matches.

Forson has scored a goal in three games this season following his promotion into the first team after returning from loan during the winter break.