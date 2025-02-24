Ghanaian youngster Amoako Minta inspires Sassuolo to victory against Fiorentina

Ghanaian forward Amoako Minta played a key role in Sassuolo’s 3-2 triumph over Fiorentina on matchday 27 of the Italian Primavera league last Sunday.

The 19-year-old netted a stunning equaliser in the 52nd minute, bringing his season tally to 10 goal contributions.

His goal came from an aggressive press on a Fiorentina defender, who misplaced a back pass from the halfway line.

Seizing the opportunity, Minta raced forward and calmly slotted the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs in a one-on-one situation.

Sassuolo went on to secure the winner in the 86th minute when top striker Borna Knezovic fired a precise left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Minta now has four goals and six assists in 24 appearances this season. Sassuolo sit in fourth place with 53 points as they continue their push for a strong league finish.