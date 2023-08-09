Ghanaian youngster Ansgar Knauff wants first eleven spot at Eintracht Frankfurt in new season

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ansgar Knauff has set his sights on first eleven places ahead of the new season, which kicks off in a week's time.

The German-born Ghanaian winger has made a permanent move to Frankfurt for around €5 million from Borussia Dortmund this summer following a successful loan spell in the past two seasons.

During the two-year loan spell, Knauff contributed to Frankfurt's European success, where they won the UEFA Europa League in the 2021-22 season, giving them the ticket to play in the Champions League last term.

The 21-year-old who has recovered from a broken collarbone injury and played for the first time in the pre-season over the weekend against Nottingham Forest wants to play a big part in the 2023-24 season for Frankfurt.

"The preparation was good, but we are not finished yet"). This is to be expected in view of the goal set for the season. "Our goal is to play in Europe again," Knauff said in an interview to Bild.

"I want to work my way into the first eleven and play as much as possible."

Knauff made 52 appearances across all competitions during his two seasons loan spell at Frankfurt, scoring four goals and providing five assists.