Ghanaian youngster Appiah-Forson confident West Ham U21 will return to winning ways 

Ghanaian youngster Keenan Appiah-Forson is confident West Ham U21 side will return to winning ways in the Premier League 2.

The Hammer's youth side are yet to win a game this season in the league football.

West Ham U21 side lost 3-2 against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Appiah-Forson has urged his teammates to keep fighting, stick together and play for each other as a win is not far away.

“We know the first half against Brighton was unacceptable, in terms of our level of performance,” the midfielder told whufc.com.

“We stepped up the tempo in the second half and gave it a good go. We were just struggling to find the goal. We gave a better account of ourselves though, played better, and next time we have to do that throughout the whole game.

“It’s another tough loss to take. We’re all obviously so disappointed with the result and, right now, we’re struggling to get a win in the league. We need to keep fighting, stick together and keep playing for each other. We need to demand more from each other and I’m sure, if we do that, we’ll find our way very soon.

“There are no easy games in this division. Every team brings different qualities, but we’ve seen first-hand this season just how tough the level of competition is. We need to stop letting sides take points from us. We are desperate to get a win in the next game and show our quality.”

The 21-year-old has made 10 appearances in the Premier League 2 this season for the club.