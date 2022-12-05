Ghanaian youngster Appiah-Forson trains with West Ham first team

Ghanaian youngster Appiah-Forson trained with the West Ham senior team as David Moyes' side resumed training amid the World Cup break.

Appiah-Forson is hoping to impress the manager in order to secure a place in the first team.

His energy and first-time passing are readily apparent despite his little stature and ability to shift directions quickly.

Appiah-Forson undoubtedly appears at ease when working out with West Ham's more experienced athletes.

The 21-year-old normally plays as a holding midfielder in the middle of the park, where he makes good use of his work ethic.

He agreed to an extension of his contract earlier this year that lasts until the summer.

“Keenan is fully deserving of this new deal. Since I’ve come in, he has been excellent,” Robson said.

“His energy levels are unbelievable and every single day, I’m amazed by how he just keeps going.

“He’s a real pleasure to work with. He’s a really good lad who gives everything he’s got in every game and every training session.

“His work ethic, I have to say, is as good as anybody I’ve seen in this league at U23s level.

“He has a real desire to work hard, and he is a shining example for any young player at this level.”

The 21-year-old has made two first-team appearances at West Ham, both coming in Europe.

He was a late substitute against Dinamo Zagreb last season before coming on again against FCSB this campaign.