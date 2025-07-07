Ghanaian youngster Araphat Mohammed faces a lengthy absence after ACL injury in Nordsjaelland friendly

Ghanaian talent Araphat Mohammed faces a lengthy absence ahead of the 2025/26 season after sustaining an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury during the weekend.

The 19-year-old midfielder was forced off the pitch in FC NordsjÃ¦lland’s friendly clash with AC Horsens after a challenging duel late in the game resulted in the injury.

Araphat, who joined NordsjÃ¦lland following his development at Right to Dream Academy, made six appearances during his debut season with the Danish club.

This setback means he will miss the team’s upcoming pre-season camp in Austria as he begins recovery.

"We are very sorry about Araphat. He had come back well after the summer break and was well underway with the preseason, and then it's just hard when the accident hits that way," Nordsjaelland football director Alexander Riget said.

"But of course, we will do everything we can to get him back as strongly and as quickly as possible," he added.