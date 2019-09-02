Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah joins Spanish side UD Almeria on a five-year deal

Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah has joined Spanish Segunda Division side UD Almeria from English championship side Nottingham Forrest.

The 18-year joins the Spanish side on a five year deal on transfer deadline day.

Appiah have been a subject of interest from several English clubs including Manchester United.

However, the budding talent opted to move to Spain to continue his career.

The pacy winger has represented England at youth levels but the door is still open for his to make his senior appearance for Ghana.

This season, he struggled to break into the starting line up of Nottingham Forrest under Sabri Lamouchi.