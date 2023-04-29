Ghanaian youngster Ato Ampa feeling special after signing contract with Chelsea

Ghanaian youngster, Ato Ampah, is delighted after signing his first professional contract with English Premier League club Chelsea.

Following his impressive performance with the Chelsea U-18 side, Ampah committed to a two-year contract that will see him at the club until 2025. The agreement was reached after quick deliberations between the club and the family of the youngster.

He expressed his excitement via his Instagram handle describing it as a special moment.

“Special moment for my family and I signing a professional contract with Chelsea….come a long way, God bless the journey,” the talented forward said.

The 17-year-old skillful player joined the team at age 10 as an Under-11 from grassroots football and has since gone risen through the ranks.

He joined the U-18s last season and made five appearances. He was recently on the scoresheet for the Chelsea U-18 in their defeat to Fulham in the Premier League U18 competition on Wednesday, April 26th, taking his tally to two goals and five assists in 13 league games this season.