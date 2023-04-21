Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye climbs off the bench to rescue Wolfsberger from home defeat

Ghanaian young attacker Augustine Boakye got his second goal of the season in the Austrian Bundesliga on Friday when Wolfsberger AC drew with TSV Hartberg.

Boakye climbed off the bench to score the equalising goal as Wolfsberger came from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 stalemate in the end.

Malian youngster Mohammed Sangare broke the deadlock at the Lavanttal-Arena to give Hartberg the lead in the 6th minute.

The visitors doubled their advantage eight minutes after the interval through experienced Dario Tadic.

German forward Maurice Malone pulled one back for Wolfsberger moments later.

Boakye scored to level matters in the 77th minute after Malone turned the provider.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian has had his campaign affected by an injury, which kept him out of action for almost three months.

He has two goals and two assists in 8 appearances in the Austrian top flight and also has two goals in two games for the Wolfsberger reserves.