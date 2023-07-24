Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye makes injury return in Wolfsberger AC's convincing win

Ghanaian young talent Augustine Boakye made an impressive injury return for Wolfsberger AC as they secured a convincing victory over Kufstein in the Austria Cup on Saturday.

Boakye, who had been sidelined due to an injury, made a strong comeback, featuring in the second half of the match.

The 20-year-old forward joined Wolfsberger from West African Football Academy (WAFA) in 2021 and has since been making his mark in Austrian football. Despite his injury setback, Boakye has made a full recovery, demonstrating his determination to get back on the field.

During last season's campaign, Boakye showcased his attacking prowess, contributing to 10 goals in 31 appearances, a remarkable feat for a young player in a competitive league. With his skill and potential, the Ghanaian youngster has become a promising asset for Wolfsberger AC.

Boakye's appearance in the Austria Cup match signifies his readiness to continue making significant contributions to his team's success in the upcoming season.

As he aims to build on his impressive performances and further establish himself in Austrian football, fans and followers of both Wolfsberger AC and Ghanaian football will be eagerly anticipating his progress on the field.