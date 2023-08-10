Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye opens scoring account in Bundesliga as Wolfsberger draw against Klagenfurt

Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye scored his first goal of the new campaign in the Austrian Bundesliga when Wolfsberger AC shared the spoils with Austria Klagenfurt.

Klagenfurt came from behind to draw 2-2 against Wolfsberger at the Wörthersee Stadium in the matchday two fixture on Wednesday night.

Klagenfurt scored the opening goal of the match in the 37th minute through midfielder Christopher Cvetko.

Young midfielder Ervin Omic scored in the 66th minute levelled proceedings for Wolfsberger after he was set up by Bernhard Zimmerman.

The former WAFA SC player was introduced in the game in the 64th minute after replacing Georgian midfielder Sandro Altunashvili.

The Ghanaian midfielder found the back of the net to put Wolfsberger ahead in the game in the 75th minute before the hosts drew level nine minutes from full-time with a goal from Christopher Wernitznig.

Boakye ended the past season with three goals in 15 appearances. He has started the 2023-24 campaign on the bright after scoring once in two games in the Austrian Bundesliga.