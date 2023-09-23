Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye scores in Wolfsberger away victory over WSG Tirol

Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye netted his second goal of the season in the Austrian Bundesliga when Wolfsberger AC beat WSG Tirol on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old attacker scored the opening goal of the match as Wolfsberger recorded a 3-2 victory over Tirol at the Tivoli Stadium Tirol in Innsbruck.

Boakye put Wolfsberger ahead in the 7th minute after receiving a pass from defender Simon Piesinger.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the game just three minutes after the half-time break through Mohamed Bamba.

Tirol scored twice in nine minutes through midfielder Julius Ertlthaler and Slovenian midfielder Nik Preler to level matters in the match.

Wolfsberger left it very late in the game to claim the maximum points of the match when Bernhard Zimmermann converted a penalty kick in stoppage-time.

Boakye has two goals, and one assist in 7 appearances so far in the season in the Austrian top-flight.