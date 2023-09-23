GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye scores in Wolfsberger away victory over WSG Tirol

Published on: 23 September 2023
Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye scores in Wolfsberger away victory over WSG Tirol

Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye netted his second goal of the season in the Austrian Bundesliga when Wolfsberger AC beat WSG Tirol on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old attacker scored the opening goal of the match as Wolfsberger recorded a 3-2 victory over Tirol at the Tivoli Stadium Tirol in Innsbruck.

Boakye put Wolfsberger ahead in the 7th minute after receiving a pass from defender Simon Piesinger.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the game just three minutes after the half-time break through Mohamed Bamba.

Tirol scored twice in nine minutes through midfielder Julius Ertlthaler and Slovenian midfielder Nik Preler to level matters in the match.

Wolfsberger left it very late in the game to claim the maximum points of the match when Bernhard Zimmermann converted a penalty kick in stoppage-time.

Boakye has two goals, and one assist in 7 appearances so far in the season in the Austrian top-flight.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more