Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye scores in Wolfsberger big away victory

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye was on the scoresheet for Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga when they destroyed Austria Vienna on Saturday.

The 23-year-old rounded off the victory for the visitors as they claimed a comfortable 4-0 triumph in the end at Generali Arena.

Nigerian midfielder Samson Tijani registered his first goal of the season to put Wolfsberger ahead in the relegation play-off encounter in the 36th minute.

Austria international Thierno Ballo doubled the advantage for the visitors ten minutes into the second half after converting a penalty kick.

Defender Simon Piesinger increased the advantage for Wolfsberger before Boakye got his name on the scoresheet in stoppage-time.

Wolfsberger lead the relegation group standings with 28 points from 31 matches with one game left to play. They face WSG Tirol on the last day next week.

The former WAFA SC player connected a pass from Dominik Baumgartner to extend his goals tally in the season to eight.

He has also provided six assists this campaign after 25 appearances.