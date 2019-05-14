Ghanaian youngster Aziz Yakubu makes his debut for Victoria Guimaraes

Ghanaian forward Aziz Yakubu played his first senior game for Portuguese side Victoria Guimaraes on Sunday as they thrashed Belenenses.

The 20-year old, who was handed a four year contract last week, was promoted from the youth side to make his senior appearance in their 5-1 win over the weekend.

Yakubu played 38 minutes and show glimpses of the quality that forced coach Luis Castro to hand him his debut.

The former Charity Stars attacker was the leading scorer for the youth team after netting 12 goals in 28 appearances.

He joins compatriots Henryy Medarious and Alhassan Wakaso on the books of the club.