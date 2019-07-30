Ghanaian youngster Baba Mohammed models in Real Mallorca new kits

Mohammed Baba

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu Mohammed was selected as one of five Real Mallorca players to model in their 2019/20 jersey.

The Palma-based side booked a return to the Spanish top flight league after overcoming Deportivo La Coruna 3-2 in a two-legged playoffs last month.

It will be the first time the Son Moix stadium outfit will be competing in the Spanish La Liga after six years in the Segunda Division.

Vicente Moreno‘s outfit have celebrated their feat with a simple Umbro kits ahead of the forthcoming LaLiga campaign.

The t-shirts and pants designed by the UK sports firm have the traditional colours, red-black, in addition to a white and a black set combined with pink.

First team players Abdón Prats, Iddrisu Baba and Martín Valjent acted as models of the three sets of shirts.

Mallorca will travel to Marbella on Tuesday to begin a period of concentration in which it will face Málaga, Vallodolid and Getafe.

On August 10, the vermilion will play against Levante in the match corresponding to the Ciudad de Palma Trophy before facing Eibar in the first match of the Santander League to be played at the Son Moix stadium.

Baba registered 1 assist in 18 games in all competitions for Real Mallorca last term.