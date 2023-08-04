GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Ghanaian youngster Barnabas Tagoe scores first goal for Malmo FF

Published on: 04 August 2023
Ghanaian youngster Barnabas Tagoe scores first goal for Malmo FF

In the Swedish reserves league, matchup between Malmö FF U21 and Helsingborg IF U21, Ghanaian teenager Barnabas Tagoe was on target for Malmo as they cruised to a good win.

In the Youth League match, the young man scored the third goal for his team to help them defeat their opponents in a convincing 3-1 win.

Early in the game, Daniel Gudjohnsen scored the game's first goal to give the hosts a 1-0 lead with a wonderful header from close range off a corner kick.

After some poor defending by the opposition, Hugo Bolin scored the second goal for the Sky Blues from within the area.

Tagoe scored the third goal in the second half of the game with a stunning strike inside the box to cement the victory.

He only joined the club a little over a week ago after signing a three-year contract with the Swedish outfit having initially played in Ukraine the previous year for Dynamo Kiev.

The 19-year-old who plays as a winger or wing-back is the son of former Hearts of Oak star Joe Tagoe who is popularly known as Bobbie Short.

The goal is expected to boost the youngster's confidence as he tries to adapt to a new environment.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more