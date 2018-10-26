Ghanaian youngster Bashiru Alhassan stars as Sparta Prague hold Reading in Premier League International Cup

Ghanaian youngster Bashiru Alhassan played an influential role as Sparta Prague U-23 held Reading U-23 in the Premier League International Cup.

The former Dreams FC midfielder bossed the middle for the Czech side and provided an assist for midfield partner Ondrej Novotny.

Danny Loader opened the scoring for the English Championship side in the 51st minute before Novotny leveled six minutes later.

The Czechs took control of the game and ten minutes later took the lead through Vojteck Patrack.

But Loader got his brace when he netted in stoppage time.

Sparta Prague will next face Dutch side Feyernord in the Premier League International Cup.