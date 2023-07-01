Ghanaian youngster Benicio Baker-Boaitey extends Brighton contract

Ghanaian youngster Benicio Baker-Boaitey has committed his future to Brighton by signing a one-year contract extension, with the option of an additional year.

The 19-year-old left-winger, who was born in England and has Ghanaian roots, has shown great promise since joining the club.

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth expressed his delight at Baker-Boaitey's contract extension, stating, "We're really happy that Benicio has extended his contract with the club. Since he arrived, it's been clear to see what an exciting player he can be and last season he showed some real promising moments. We're looking forward to working with him more over the next two years and look forward to seeing his continued development."

Baker-Boaitey initially joined Brighton in January 2022 on loan from FC Porto and made a permanent move to the club last summer.

Having started his career at West Ham, the talented winger has made a significant impact for Brighton's under-18s and under-21s since joining the club 18 months ago. Last season, he made ten appearances in the Premier League 2.

The contract extension highlights the club's belief in Baker-Boaitey's potential and provides him with the opportunity to further his development at Brighton. With his exciting playing style and promising performances, he is set to play a key role in the club's plans for the upcoming seasons.