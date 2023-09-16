Ghanaian youngster Benicio Baker-Boaitey scores for Brighton U-21 in thrilling draw

Ghanaian youngster Benicio Baker-Boaitey showcased his talent by scoring for Brighton U-21 in an exciting 2-2 draw against Aston Villa U-21 on Friday evening.

The match gained momentum in the second half at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre after a somewhat uneventful first half, during which Brighton dominated possession and created most of the opportunities.

In the 47th minute, chaos ensued in the goalmouth as the home team struggled to clear a corner, with Tommy Reid making two close-range saves before the ball was bundled into the net by Smith, putting Brighton 1-0 up.

Just nine minutes later, Ealing capitalized on too much space in Brighton's defence, sneaking a shot past goalkeeper Filip Marschall and extending Aston Villa's lead to 2-0.

Brighton demonstrated their fighting spirit when Benicio Baker-Boaitey unleashed a long-range shot past the goalkeeper shortly after the hour mark, reducing the deficit to one goal. In stoppage time, Ifill secured a dramatic draw for Brighton by heading home from a whipped ball delivered by Brody Peart.