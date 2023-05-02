Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Acquah scores first goal of the season as Helsingborgs triumph at home

Ghanaian young midfielder Benjamin Acquah netted his first goal of the season for Helsingborgs IF in their comeback victory over GAIS in the Swedish Superettan.

The 22-year-old was on target to propel Helsingborgs to their first win of the 2023 campaign on Tuesday at the Olympia Stadium.

The visitors were the first to find the back of the net in the match after twelve minutes through a spot kick converted by Julius Lindberg.

Acquah got the equalising goal with six minutes remaining to the end of the first half.

Iraq international forward Amar Muhsin scored the winning goal to hand all maximum points to Helsingborgs in the 76th minute after he was set up by teenager Ervin Gigovic.

Acquah has featured in all matches for Helsingborgs in the Swedish second-tier since the beginning of the new season.