Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Bernard Boateng on target to propel Smouha away win over Ceramica Cleopatra

Published on: 20 January 2023
Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng was on the scoresheet for Smouha SC in the Egyptian Premier League on Friday when they saw off Ceramica Cleopatra.

Boateng got his second goal of the campaign to help his side to claim a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cleopatra at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo.

The win has seen Smouha level on points with Cleopatra as they both have 16 points each after 14 matches

Egyptian forward Mohamed Essam Emara scored in the 38th minute of the match to put Smouha ahead before the break with an assist from Hossam Hassan.

Boateng was introduced in the match in the 63rd minute when he replaced the goal scorer Essam Emara.

The former Elmina Sharks FC striker added the second goal to seal the victory for the visitors in stoppage time. This is Smouha's third win in the season and second away.

Boateng now has two goals in thirteen appearances in the Egyptian top flight since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.

