Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Nyarko signs for Slovan Liberec in Czech

Czech club Slovan Liberec have signed 20-year-old Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Nyarko from Austrian club SV Lafnitz, bolstering their attack with a talented young player.

Nyarko, who can play as a striker or winger, boasts speed, strength, and one-on-one skills.

He has experience playing in Ghana, Spain, and Austria, where he impressed in the second tier last season with Lafnitz. He scored four goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

The Ghanaian striker is thrilled to join Slovan Liberec, calling it a "dream" move and praising the team's family-like atmosphere.

CEO Jan Nezmar has high hopes for Nyarko, citing his speed and durability in duels as valuable assets.

Nezmar believes Nyarko has the potential to develop further with the club. Nyarko will have the opportunity to showcase his skills in upcoming friendlies in Austria.

With a four-year contract signed, Nyarko is ready to contribute to Liberec's success and advance his career.

His addition marks the third reinforcement for the club this week, following Michal Hlavaty and Martin RÃ½zek.