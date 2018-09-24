Ghanaian youngster Benson Anang opens goal scoring account for MSK Zilina in Slovakian league

Ghanaian defender Benson Anang got off the mark for MSK Zilina in their 5-0 win over KF Senika in the Slovakian top flight league.

The 18-year-old right back doubled Zilina's lead just three minutes after the break after Jakub Holubek had given them the lead on the stroke of half time.

Further goals from Robert Bozenik, Ivan Diaz and Michal Skvarka handed the Shoshons a 5-0 victory over their opponents.

Anang enjoyed full throttle of the game while compatriot Patrick Asmah warmed the bench of the losers.

Anang penned a five-year deal to the Yellows on Wednesday after undergoing a successful one-month trial.

He joined the Stadion pod Dubnom outfit from Ghanaian lower-tier side New Life Academy in the summer.