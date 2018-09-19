Ghanaian youngster Braydon Manu handed four-match ban in Germany

Halleschen FC midfielder Braydon Manu has been slapped with a four-game ban by the DFB control committee over the red card he picked in their loss against Uerdingen on Saturday.

The youngster was shown a red card in the 32nd and it affected the outcome of the game with coach Torsten Zienger describing the decision as a joke.

Halleschen FC went on to lose 2-1 after playing about sixty minutes of the game without Manu.

The 21-year-old was supposed to miss three games but the the suspension has been extended to four after the league body, DFB sat on the case on Tuesday.

But Halleschen FC ­disagrees with the ruling and will file a timely appeal in the form of a written statement. The club hopes to reduce the sentence by one or two games.

However, if the appeal doesn’t hold, Manu would be missing Halleschen FC’s games against VfR Aalen, Energie Cottbus, Hansa Rostock and SV Wehen Wiesbaden which would be a significant weakening.

Halleschen FC are now sixth in the Bundesliga III table after the defeat to Uerdingen.