Ghanaian youngster Braydon Manu makes suspension return for Halleschen FC in Germany

Ghanaian youngster Braydon Manu has returned to action for Halleschen FC in the 1-1 stalemate against Unterhaching in the German fourth-tier league on Saturday.

Halleschen FC midfielder Braydon Manu was slapped with a four-game ban by the DFB control committee over the red card he picked in their loss against Uerdingen .

The youngster was shown a red card in the 32nd and it affected the outcome of the game with coach Torsten Zienger describing the decision as a joke.

The 21-year-old was supposed to miss three games but the suspension has been extended to four by the DFB.

However, he returned to the line up over the weekend, lasting the entire duration of the match.