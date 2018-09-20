Ghanaian youngster Braydon Manu rages over four match ban in Bundesliga III

Ghanaian youngster Braydon Manu is fuming over the four match ban handed him after picking up a red card in the game between Halleschen FC and Uerdingen in the Bundesliga III on Saturday.

The youngster was shown a red card in the 32nd and it affected the outcome of the game with coach Torsten Zienger describing the decision as a joke.

Halleschen FC went on to lose 2-1 after playing about sixty minutes of the game without Manu.

The 21-year-old was supposed to miss three games but the the suspension has been extended to four after the league body, DFB sat on the case on Tuesday and feels aggrieved by the decision he says "pisses me."

"For me, a clear foul is not whistled, I want to ball and will be held by Konrad and thus prevented," said Manu.

"When he tried to break away, I meet him by the neck, he falls down and holds his face." Manu criticizes. "I can not understand such people - these are not fair sportsmen. That is disrespectful" .

"This decision is unfair, it pisses me off,"Manu concluded.

He will be missing the games against Aalen, Rostock, Wiesbaden and Cottbus.