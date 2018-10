Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu is set to be rewarded with a contract extension that will keep him at German fourth-tier side Hallescher FC beyond 2020.

Manu, 21, joined Hallescher from Eintracht Braunschweig II in 2017 and has impressed greatly especially this term.

He has bagged two goals in six games.

And according to reports in Germany, Hallescher are very much interested in keeping him at the club as long as they could.

Hallescher are currently eighth on the standings after 13 weeks.