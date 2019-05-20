Ghanaian youngster Brian Brobbey helps Netherlands retain Uefa U-17 championship

Ghanaian teenager Brian Brobbey played a key role as the Netherlands retained their UEFA U-17 championship by beating Italy.

Netherlands beat Italy 4-2 in a rematch of last year's final to retain the title in the Republic of Ireland.

Ajax's Sontje Hansen opened the scoring before Naoufal Bannis' added the second after a free-kick from Liverpool's Ki-Jana Hoever came off the post.

Chelsea's Ian Maatsen made it 3-0 with a 20-yard shot before Lorenzo Colombo pulled a goal back with a great strike.

Naci Unuvar re-established the gap with a deflected strike and Colombo scored his second with another superb shot.

Brian Brobbey netted three goals in the competition as the young Oranjes claim the title.

The Ajax youngster is born to Ghanaian parents in Holland and could still play for the national team of Ghana.