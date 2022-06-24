Ghanaian youngster Brian Oddei to join Italian side Reggina on loan

Ghanaian youngster Brian Oddei is set to join Reggina on loan from Sassuolo for the 2022-23 season.

Ghanasoccernet has learned that negotiations between Reggina and Sassuolo for the loan of the young winger us at an advanced stage.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Crotone where he played 11 games.

Speed and agility are the main characteristics of Oddei who would reinforce Reggina's offensive department

Oddei, who was born in Italy to Ghanaians, began his career at Sassuolo and has played for the club's U-17 and U-19 teams.

He has yet to play for the senior team, but he is under contract until June 2024.

The club value him but cannot guarantee him regular first-team playing time, so he has chosen to go on loan to mature elsewhere.