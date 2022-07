Ghanaian defender Caleb Asamoah has left Ghana Premier League side Bechem United, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 20-year-old parted ways with the club following the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Asamoah was not part of Coach Kasim Mingle’s squad last season in the Ghana Premier League where they finished third with 54 points.

The youngster made 21 appearances for Bechem United in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.