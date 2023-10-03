Ghanaian youngster Charles Sagoe Jr reacts after Arsenal U19's defeat to Lens in UEFA Youth League

English-born Ghanaian winger, Charles Sagor Jr has admitted that Arsenal's defeat to RC Lens in the UEFA Youth League is a tough one to take.

The Gunners suffered a 1-0 loss in Lens after Ayanda Sishuba converted from the spot for the host in the first half.

The U19 of Arsenal have now lost their opening two matches in the UEFA Youth League, but Sagoe Jr remains confident ahead of the next game against Sevilla.

“It was quite difficult,” he said after the game. ”I thought the first half we started off really brightly, but when we gave away the pen it really killed us honestly because a back five is so difficult to break down because when you make runs in behind there are so many men tracking you.

“You try to have shots from in front and they always block it, so it was a difficult game but we’ll take the learning from it and bounce back when we play them again in London.

“We were dominating. I thought in possession we did some nice movements and got into some good areas but it was just the final action really. I felt like we needed to get more shots off on goal to drop their line back also.

“When the penalty went in, it kind of demoralised us a little bit but we tried in the second half to bounce back. It was a tough game in this atmosphere as well, but we’ll just take the learnings from it and go again.”