GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian youngster Charles Sagoe Jr shares excitement after 'dream come true' debut at Arsenal

Published on: 28 September 2023
Ghanaian youngster Charles Sagoe Jr shares excitement after 'dream come true' debut at Arsenal

English-born Ghanaian forward, Charles Sagoe Jr has shared his excitement after making his debut for English giants Arsenal. 

Sagoe Jr was handed a starting role in Arsenal's EFL Cup win against Brentford on Wednesday night, and the 19-year-old repaid manager Mikel Arteta's faith in him with an impressive display.

Having signed a professional contract with the Gunners in 2022, the teen sensational had to wait for his moment to shine, after working his way into the first team.

"It’s a dream come true to have made my professional debut with Arsenal last night. It’s a proud moment for me and my family and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. Thank you for your support!," he wrote on social media after the game.

Reiss Nelson netted the only goal of the game after just eight minute at the GTech Community Park.

Sagoe Jr lasted 68 minutes before he was replaced by Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus as the Gunners advanced to the next round of the EFL Cup.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more