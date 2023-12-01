Ghanaian youngster Christopher Baah impresses in Europa Conference League despite Genk's defeat to Fiorentina

Ghanaian Christopher Baah delivered a standout performance on Thursday night as his team, KRC Genk, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.

Despite missing out on a starting role, Baah was introduced in the 43rd minute following an injury to Alieu Fadera.

Just two minutes after coming on, the midfielder showcased his creativity, providing the assist for Joris Kayembe Ditu to score and give KRC Genk the lead.

However, Fiorentina equalised before halftime with a goal from Lucas Martínez Quarta.

Despite both teams pushing for a winning goal in the second half, Fiorentina secured a 2-1 victory with a penalty kick converted by Nicolás González in the 82nd minute.

Baah's countryman Joseph Paintsil was also in action for the Belgian side who now sit third in Group F of the competition with six points.

To proceed to the next stage of the competition Genk will have to beat Cukaricki and hope Ferencvaros lose to Fiorentina in the last round of group matches.