Ghanaian youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah reveals reason behind Genk move amid interest from top European clubs

Ghanaian youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah has opened up on his big money move to Belgian side Genk in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old Ghanaian footballer, recently completed a transfer from Norwegian team Sarpsborg to Racing Genk for a transfer fee of 5.2 million euros, which could rise to seven million euros.

Despite his current market value being estimated at only 1.2 million euros, Racing Genk was convinced of Bonsu Baah's talent and snatched him away from other interested teams, including Brighton.

When asked about his decision to join Racing Genk, Bonsu Baah stated that he believed the team was the ideal stepping stone for a young player like himself.

He praised the team for giving young talents a chance to play and grow.

Bonsu Baah signed a five-year contract with Racing Genk, and the team's coaching staff and fans have high hopes for his future with the team.

Baah Bonsu, who started out his career out with Shooting Stars Football Club, registered a goal and an assist in 12 league appearances in the immediate past campaign.