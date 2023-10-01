Ghanaian youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah sent off in KRC Genk's draw against Westerlo

Young Ghanaian talent Christopher Baah Bonsu faced an early exit as KRC Genk clashed with Westerlo in a Belgium Jupiler Pro League encounter on Sunday.

Genk found themselves reduced to ten men in the first half when the 18-year-old Ghanaian prospect received his second yellow card on the brink of halftime, having already been cautioned earlier in the 43rd minute.

This red card marked Bonsu's second dismissal of the season, following his previous sending-off against Anderlecht in early September, where the match ended in a draw.

The game witnessed an early opening goal from Colombia defender Daniel Munoz, putting Genk in the lead in the 10th minute. However, Westerlo responded swiftly, with Belgium international Lucas Stassin finding the net just nine minutes later.

Five minutes into the second half, Bonsu Baah's countryman Joseph Paintsil capitalised on a pass from Kayembe, extending Genk's advantage.

Despite Stassin's second goal in the 60th minute to narrow the deficit, substitute Tuur Rommens struck an equalising goal for Westerlo with just one minute left in the match.

Bosu Baah's red card means he will sit out in Genk's next game against Cukaricki.