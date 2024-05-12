Ghanaian youngster Daniel Adu-Adjei named Bournemouth Academy's Player of the Year

English-born Ghanaian teen, Daniel Adu-Adjei has been named AFC Bournemouth Academy's Player of the Year.

The 18-year-old forward scooped the award after a sensational campaign with the U18's.

Adu-Adjei, who joined the Cherries from Fulham in 2021, scored 26 goals this season for Bournemouth in the youth leagues.

The talented forward signed his first professional contract last year and has been waiting for his senior debut for the club.

Despite being born in England, he remains eligible to represent Ghana at senior level as he is yet to make an appearance for any of the levels for the European nation.

He started his career at Fulham and enjoyed loan stints at Poole Town and Leyton Orient, his hometown club.