Ghanaian youngster Daniel Kyerewaa leaves Schalke 04 after rejecting new contract offer

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Daniel Kankam Kyerewaa has parted ways with German club Schalke 04 after declining a new contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 21-year-old has decided to look for a new challenge in the 2023-24 season with a lot of suitors after his signature.

Kyerewaa's contract with Schalke will expire on July 1, 2023, having spent three years at the club since joining them in August 2020 from Fortuna Dusseldorf U19 on a free transfer.

The Germany-born Ghanaian was outstanding in the Regionalliga West this season after netting 11 goals and providing three assists in 32 appearances playing for the Schalke 04 II side.

Kyerewaa played a total of 64 matches in the German fourth-tier league across three seasons, scoring 14 goals in the process.

His impressive performances have attracted a lot of offers from German Bundesliga, two sides who are ready to snap up the talented footballer when the summer transfer window opens.

Hamburger SV, Greuther Furth and Dusseldorf are among the teams keen on landing the young attacking midfielder ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.