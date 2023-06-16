Ghanaian youngster Daniel Nkrumah joins English club Middlesbrough

Ghanaian forward Daniel Nkrumah has joined English Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

The 19-year-old joins the Riverside club from Leyton Orient on a two-year deal with the option of extending for another year.

Nkrumah will official join the club on July 1 as preparations start ahead of the 2023/24 season.

"Delighted to announce I have signed for Middlesborough !I want thank God because this is a product of His mercy. Excited to take this new step in my career. Time to work!," wrote the East London-born striker.

The teen sensation came through the ranks at Leyton Orient, where he made his professional debut in the Papa Johns Trophy in September 2021.

He followed that up with seven senior appearances for Orient, including three in League Two towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Last season saw further first-team opportunities in two loan spells across the capital with Vanarama National League South side Welling United, where Daniel scored two goals in ten appearances.