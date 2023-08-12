Ghanaian youngster Daniel Owusu signs for SKU Amstetten on loan

Ghanaian youngster Daniel Owusu has joined Austrian Bundesliga two outfit SKU Amstetten, on a season-long loan, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 20-year-old winger joins Amstetten from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg until the end of the 2023-24 season as he seeks for more playing minutes.

The former WAFA SC player spent the 2022-23 season on loan First Vienna in the Austrian second-tier, where he played 9 games and scored twice before a serious injury sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.

In the previous season, Owusu was loaned to FC Liefering, where he managed 11 appearances, scoring twice and assisting twice in the process.

He also featured five times for Red Bull U18 in the UEFA Youth League, scoring once and providing one assist.

Owusu also enjoyed a loan spell SV Horn in the Austrian Bundesliga two in the 2020-21 season, making 10 appearances after signing for Red Bull from the Ghana Premier League.