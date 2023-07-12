Ghanaian youngster Darko Gyabi expected to play key role at Leeds United next season

English-born Ghanaian youngster, Darko Gyabi has been tipped to play a pivotal role at Leeds United ahead of the upcoming season.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Elland Road outfit from Manchester City last summer struggled for first team football, making only three appearances as Leeds United suffered demotion.

However, with the arrival of Daniel Farke as the club's new head coach, Gyabi is set to be involved in more first team action.

Farke is noted for his record of developing young talents and according to Leeds United's staff, the teen sensation is hugely part of the manager's plans.

Leeds United are hoping to make a quick return to the English Premier League after a disappointing campaign saw them make three managerial changes.

Gyabi featured for Leeds United in their pre-season friendly against Manchester United on Wednesday.